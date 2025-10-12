Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Line after line chasing the words that follow they run away desperately a poem a day, declutters my brain and each thought files itself as if it knows where to go to find peace and how to stay still. Each poem is a chapter for thoughts and feelings that haven't found their way yet. Today, at least they have a shelter from being in a storm unwanted, shredded to pieces someone’s cloud or curse Line after line They fall into place Without trepidation