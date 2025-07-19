A martyr is more than someone dying for his faith a slow burning candle that never extinguished hope prayer's friend in quiet Alfege, held hostage and killed by ox bones a crazy story, cruel Danish Vikings. Raiders and murderers still get away. Power and control exercised abroad and at home. tied against a pole, hit over and over again because he w…
Poems, stories and interviews for listening and podcast. This podcast features the story behind poetry, writing and creative flow for writers of fiction and non fiction. There are also videos and podcast of London off the beaten track.
Recent Episodes