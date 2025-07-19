Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack
Writer Pilgrim Sounds
Alfege
0:00
-14:06

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Writer pilgrim Substack

Alfege

poem
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Jul 19, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share
A martyr is more than someone dying for his faith
a slow burning candle that never extinguished hope
prayer's friend
in quiet
Alfege, held hostage
and killed by ox bones
a crazy story,  

cruel Danish Vikings. 
Raiders and murderers
still get away.
Power and control
exercised abroad and at home. 
tied against a pole, hit over and over again
because he w…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture