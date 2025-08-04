Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A martyr is more than someone dying for his faith a slow burning candle that never extinguished hope prayer's friend in quiet Alfege, held hostage and killed by ox bones a crazy story, cruel Danish Vikings. Raiders and murderers still get away. Power and control exercised abroad and at home. tied against a pole, hit over and over again because he wanted to save from hunger, poverty and pain.

St Alfege is the church whose tower you can see in the background in this photo. On my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds there’s a recent episode where you can hear more about the story behind the poem, why there’s a church in this spot in Greenwich and who Alfege was.