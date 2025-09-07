A martyr is more than someone dying for his faith a slow burning candle that never extinguished hope prayer's friend in quiet Alfege, held hostage and killed by ox bones a crazy story, cruel Danish Vikings. Raiders and murderers still get away. Power and control exercised abroad and at home. tied against a pole, hit over and over again because he wanted to save from hunger, poverty and pain.
This poem and the story behind it was recently posted in my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds. Upgrade to a paid subscription to get access to all podcast episodes.