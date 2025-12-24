I posted Alone this Christmas on Christmas day last year. I realised after posting it that three little stories didn’t make the final edit.

Had I forgotten about them? Yes, but the post was getting too long to include more writing. So I thought maybe save some for another Christmas.

Here are the three little parts which will give an added feel to the walk on Christmas Eve. In a dark stretch of a central London street, I heard bird song. I thought it came from a child’s screen on the opposite pavement. But it persisted above the few cars and red double deckers that passed me in both directions.

I realised I was near a church and the bird song came from the cobbled courtyard. The song faded away the further I got from the trees that hosted the night singers. Likewise, at the end of my walk I passed by a plaque referring to the Peregrine Falcon and how it’s got its nest high up on those tall chimney structures of the Battersea Power Station.

I read about the Peregrine Falcon and how it dives down to catch its prey above the Thames with a speed of about 200mph at times, something it can do as its nesting so many metres above the river’s surface. I haven’t seen it perform a dive. I should visit day time and look up. I’ve also read about the lobsters, crabs and salmon living in the Thames. Really? In that filthy water there is wildlife? You wouldn’t know. For these creatures, Christmas Day is just like any other day.

Two years ago on 23 December, I wrote a poem about Hopscotch which in Spanish has the name La Peregrina. Here it is and for some reason there’s a link between the game and the predator.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published La Peregrina Hopscotch deconstructed revealed as snow melts on a rainy path by the lake. A game well travelled brings joy or death for the final step jumps you back to oblivion in Barcelona’s concrete paradise of bells. In a built up city you dive into imaginary subterranean rivers flowing quietly under the streets children play on. Let there be smiles, let there be laughter, let there be Christmas in this hopscotch framed by December snow.

Christmas is here another year later. I have waited for the Christmas spirit.

I leave the Falcon behind and make my way back. It’s late and there’s no sign of the bus. Public transportation journeys are cut short on this Christmas eve. Routes that normally take you to the central parts of London end their journey early this night. Maybe the drivers have passed their working hours, or there’s too much or little need for the bus to carry on. People get out of the buses and the bus stop gets crowded.

A little kid leaves his parents and brother and comes up to me. He’s no more than four years old. Dressed in brown, like a teddy bear. He’s tiny. He wants to make eye contact and I desperately avoid looking at him. I try to find the parents. Why are they letting the kid roam around like this among strangers? I find myself in a strange role, looking out for this little fella. No coat, no gloves, no hat.

Oh, they are French. The kid decides to sit right next to me. There’s no room for him but he squeezes in between me and the glass wall of the bus shelter. Do I leave? Why is he so close to me?

He kicks his legs in front of him. It’s not to annoy me but to give him some balance. He wants to stay on the bench which is made in a way to make you slip down. They don’t want the homeless to sleep on these benches.

I feel uncomfortable. For several minutes now, the parents have no eye contact with their kid. He runs back to them and then back to me. 'He likes sitting there. Looking at me as I look right in front, ignoring him. But yes, I’m keeping an eye out for him as the place is now busy with even more buses terminating here for no apparent reason.