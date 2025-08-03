Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I always knew it was there reading the story a mist surrounding the forest beyond the lake, far away from the lines of words that grew into an incomprehensible jungle I always knew it was there chapter after chapter the same mist that turned into mute fog escorting relationships until they grew apart I always knew it was there closing the cover misinterpreting the book, rhyming furniture cluttering all rooms I couldn't see it, as long as chose to not...