Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Optiskeptic's avatar
Optiskeptic
5h

one always knows yet often chooses not to...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture