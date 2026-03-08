Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

My mind chases you when I’m asleep I don't even know it I tell my friend of strange dreams neither of us understand wonder why they shape as black and white there is no home for us shelves have books we never write you’re now the master mind of a thesis we didn't see the moon below the stars though we spent day and night I’m used to being alone, with you one of us didn’t try this we took turns on I stole an orange cup to keep me warm with our happiest goody bag and here you are, like a kid who kicked a football over the fence into my garden I can’t give it back I can’t feel you in my heart But you’re there like a little lost football rolling around to find home. I've removed the cup from the pantry In order to get rid of you.