My mind chases you when I’m asleep
I don't even know it
I tell my friend of strange dreams
neither of us understand
wonder why they shape as black and white
there is no home for us
shelves have books we never write
you’re now the master mind of a thesis
we didn't see the moon
below the stars
though we spent day and night
I’m used to being alone, with you
one of us didn’t try
this we took turns on
I stole an orange cup
to keep me warm with
our happiest goody bag
and here you are,
like a kid who kicked a football
over the fence
into my garden
I can’t give it back
I can’t feel you in my heart
But you’re there
like a little lost football
rolling around to find home.
I've removed the cup from the pantry
In order to get rid of you.