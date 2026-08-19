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Anger, rarely a good feeling when you find the rhyme that works but you can't use it when you've been deposed and you're back to drawing plans in order to find a way to return. Anger, a machine that marches and churns the same old thoughts patterns that won't give up. A business as usual to find your method has been stolen and another has the patent. Anger, when patience has run out it fuels the wrong engines the brain painted in red each fuse too short handles removed Anger, the wrong entry to the human soul.