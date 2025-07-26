Apples and Leaves

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree dense and heavier than a light symmetrical leaf that only travels slightly further from the trunk and twig that hosted it not too far despite the air that pushes the rain presses it down a shorter journey to the ground Wherever it lands a return and transformation starts
