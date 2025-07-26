Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim Sounds
Apples and Leaves
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Jul 26, 2025
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree
dense and heavier
than a light symmetrical leaf
that only travels slightly further
from the trunk and twig that hosted it

not too far despite the air that pushes
the rain presses it down 
a shorter journey to the ground
Wherever it lands
a return and transformation starts
a table topped with leaves and apples on top of it
Photo by Julia Ly on Unsplash

