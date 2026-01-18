Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Why is it always raining when we’re outside Banjos play bluegrass Countryside around us when we rise I look for my bad boots; we start. Every step needs a journey. Where are all the good guys, you ask? Johnny's there and I’m beside you Might I have missed my cue in the tipple I look at my bad boots for clues Where’ve we been, buddies; what do you know? Gone are the mountains This country is foreign to us I’ve lost track of me, you and time Despite recognising my steps and bad boots I wonder why Johnny and you are at my side.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My latest review is on the ballet Red Shoes, based on the movie with the same name from 1948, which in turn is based on HC Andersen's bleak fairy tale. Don't miss it. Also, you have poetry and guest podcasts on Writer Pilgrim Sounds.

