All photos my own.

Meg Ryan’s Kathleen, the book shop owner in You’ve Got Mail, is what makes me decide go and see Ballet Shoes at the National Theatre. The scene in which she pays homage to Noel Streatfeild’s Ballet Shoes. Kathleen sells the classic 1936 novel to us from her performance in that particular scene.

The play is making a re-entry into the programming of the National Theatre’s 2025 shows and will be on until 21 February 2026. It’s not only relevant because of its thematic and topical context. Next year marks 100 years since adoption became legal in England and Wales with the Adoption of Children Act, of 1926. Ballet Shoes goes further than celebrating and drawing awareness to adoptive families; it’s a conduit of power for young girls making their own tracks figuring out what girl power, assertiveness and strong minds is about.

Streatfield’s bestseller story about the three adopted sisters Pauline, Petrova and Posy brings joy and hope to adults and children. Paleontologist GUM Great Uncle Matthew (Justin Salinger) takes these girls in, after previously reluctantly agreeing to take in his niece after her parents die. He puts his research and work above everything else as his home transforms from an inhospitable improvised museum of bones and fossils into a warm and welcoming home for these girls. As these girls grow up we get to know them through their individual quirks and strengths. Will they learn the value of family when there’s no real father figure, nor a mother but a governor and a Nana (Lesley Nicol known as the cook in Downton Abbey) who is in fact the housekeeper plus three single lodgers?