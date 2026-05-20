Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Behind the curtain I can be the one whether I see the light or not the one and only one I was brought here on the seven seas there's the North the South, East and West But no place like this in the deep waters swim with whales If Noah could scream But inside the creature he can only swim and waterfalls, imagine how you and them become one.

This poem was based on a prompt from Leanne Shawler and as I like writing poems, although I never planned it to be a poem, this is what happened. If you’re not following Leanne, I suggest you head over and subscribe to her stack and read her amazing books. Highly recommended.