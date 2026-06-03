Behind the curtain
Poem
Behind the curtain I can be the one whether I see the light or not the one and only one I was brought here on the seven seas there's the North the South, East and West But no place like this in the deep waters swim with whales If Noah could scream But inside the creature he can only swim and waterfalls, imagine how you and them become one.
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This little poem was written based on a prompt and a nudge from the lovely Leanne Shawler. Check her books and writing out if you haven’t already.