Let's count the bells before they ring let's gather and whisper lines that leave no sister or brother let's wait for the bells to call for evensong and get together let's drive out the demons once and for all let's plan how to outstage the poor minds that neglect us let's rearrange those fake gods who prey, but say they care for us let's leave these words for now and turn the sinister into wishes and action let's not forget how ghosts came in to finish jobs those champs didn't in time let's not forget the spirit stronger than any will, it'll outlive the bad.