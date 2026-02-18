Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
11h

Your poem is a poem of hope, with eyes set on the future, without regrets about the past. It is a message of inner peace. By the way, where did you take that photo? It looks like Portugal.

Reply
Share
Richbee's avatar
Richbee
12h

Weather vane feathers a compass direction points to the sun , floats free on the next breeze to pedals the bicycle wheel to a fortunate point of reflection home.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture