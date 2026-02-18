Bicycle
poem
A feather is made to fly with pedals I can find a new way, pick up dreams along the route I cycle although I cannot pedal as fast as back then With wind in my hair freedom on a clear day my mind can see where life should go Will I ever be ready to let you go? On the way home my hopes felt like running away they’re already there waiting for all the best you deserve.
Your poem is a poem of hope, with eyes set on the future, without regrets about the past. It is a message of inner peace. By the way, where did you take that photo? It looks like Portugal.
Weather vane feathers a compass direction points to the sun , floats free on the next breeze to pedals the bicycle wheel to a fortunate point of reflection home.