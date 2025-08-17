Big black cloud covers my neighbourhood. A mirror skyscraper reflects the sky. I see blue light I think of freedom water interspersed clouds all mingle into one Birds keep quiet sing at night alone feel the dark cloud hanging over them trills and twitters die numb birds and youth, disappear young. I think of water oxygen interspersed clouds all mingle into one
