I turned the heat up blast of dessert warmth without the sand kick the dirt around collect it in containers Things you’d throw for the bins no one cleans the streets like you do I find hay dried grass and a coin from abroad the heat, the summer and blood runs in my veins Memories are things you wouldn’t throw in the bins what should've been is here always in tune if you hold back you lose and spring returns with new chances for another go And the search goes on for things you’d throw for the bins.