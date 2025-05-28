Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
4h

My home is full of odd items that should have been binned, I guess. A Blue Jay feather, a rock shaped like a heart, a fortune cookie message telling me good luck is ahead

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture