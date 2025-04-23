Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I've been losing sleep reading books I've not had enough time for and writing the ones no one will care to read. Late nights, they keep me company when I can’t talk to you. Reed moves with wind and water, nature's rustic pipes keeping bird and bugs secure late night's darkness won't keep you safe unless you speak you tend your garden with the light, birds sing day and late. Noise threatens me, attacks and brings danger everything that white noise is about makes me want to rebel Until birdsong breaks the fear of silence and cools its fever down Chirping pilgrims break into melody, poems without words pleasing dung bugs and tortoises, stars, clouds and a crying sky shimmering green blades showering in birdsong never asking you to listen, never expecting themselves to be all that you see.