A bird's picking on my head finding that soft spot on top. It goes on and on waiting for me to break hoping for me to change. I can grow in strength but not in times of weakness or moments of attack I pull out stories, from its beak lines from poems, blood shed oceans memorised now life is in descent who's to benefit when it goes how do you manage time at the end Birds are picking on me harvesting unripe apples from the tree crown up above as if I hold the knowledge left in my hand.