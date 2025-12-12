All photos are my own.

My previous Bologna photo essay shared some of the visual flavours of this small town in the Emilia Romagna region in northern Italy. A honey hued university city with food tours, towers and good transport links to Modena, Ravenna, Ferrara and Rimini. It’s known as the red city because of the red facades of buildings, because of the Rossoblú nickname for the town’s football team and for its traditional left wing political affiliation. It’s called the fat because of the amazing food here you gain weight. Not me, I lost two whole kilos in three days. I starved on my visit to Bologna thanks to small portions and lack of good vegan food. The learned? Well, you might have guessed, this is the oldest modern university city. Education is seriously engraved all over Bologna.

Flying to Bologna we got sprayed inside the cabin with insecticide after all passengers had boarded. A brief warning came through the tannoy that in case of allergies, cover up!

What?!

Next thing you know the stewardess sprayed a pest control substance above our heads as we’re waiting for take off. I cannot tell you how uncomfortable I felt. We started coughing and our airways (no pun intended) got irritated. Then a few minutes later a second spray. This is done on all incoming flights to Italy. My friends arriving from within the EU had escaped the insecticide spray on their flight. This alone, has strongly given me reason not to consider visits to Italy again. Do they want to kill us?

I hadn’t been to Italy for 15 years and wanted my teenager to experience Italian food and I had organised an epic bike tour for us in a magical place outside Bologna. I dedicated heart and soul for this trip to happen. You’ll get to read more stories and see videos from Bologna, Ravenna, Argine degli Angeli, Valli di Comacchio and Po Delta in coming posts. Below you can see a glimpse the lagoon.

Guglielmo Marconi Airport

Bologna’s airport has got its name from the Nobel Prize winner and radio inventor Guglielmo Marconi. Forlí airport is further away and doesn’t serve as many international arrivals and departures. Arriving at Bologna airport late at night sets you back a little to the 80s when you queue for a very long time at border control. They check your passport in great detail. It would be a lot quicker if they had more border control agents to handle the incoming flights. There was just one line with two border control officials. Whether you were holding an EU passport or not, whether you travel with kids or families it didn’t matter. Same line for everyone with pressure added on if you wanted to make the last train out of the airport.

So we waited. We got through passport control eventually with 15 minutes to spare for the train. Quick visit to the bathroom facilities and can I just say how clean the airport toilets were. I was amazed! Clean toilets are always a bonus. We asked around and got to the Marconi monorail. We got tickets from a machine that accepted cash or card. With tickets in hand we went up the pedestrian bridge and reached the tiny concourse. A couple told us in Italian that there’s no train and together we’re lost. The last train has been cancelled and the information desk at the airport was unmanned and no staff at the monorail.

Bologna is a small town. When you’re visiting for the first time and you need to find your way into town late at night it’s not helpful that there’s no one around to give information. They rely on you having a phone and finding out your way for yourself.

We made our way back to the terminal and started asking people where to find the local bus into town. Maybe that’s not the best way forward, as that’s how we got to the shut down monorail. Perhaps, one of all the people we’re asking would have the correct information. It was too late for trial and error but there was no other way we could figure out how to get into town without getting a taxi.

Local buses

One of the airport cleaners tried to tell us which bus was for the centre and which one for the hospital. I was impressed both with the amount of English he understood and how much Italian I got. We found the bus and the driver let us travel with our unused train tickets. In this later hour, he detected our desperation. Our first Italian hero! And guess what? The bus went to both the hospital and city centre.

Despite no traffic it took a good 45 minutes to reach the final stop Bologna Centrale through deserted suburbia roads. Even in the dark, we noticed the poor state of buildings and deprived neighbourhoods. The central train station where we get off to meet the rest of our party was only minutes away from our temporary Bologna home rental. I didn’t think the bus journey was that long but it would require change of buses and longer travel time during day time to go back to the airport.

The area in front of the station is run down. People gather around the benches just hanging out at 1am staring at you. It’s clear we’re tourists as we have our luggage rolling behind us. It’s awkward having people staring at you, late at night as you’re minding your own business. There’s not much traffic and this is not a place you want to linger in more than necessary. The quiet and clean streets lead us to the fantastic world of porticoes which are best admired in daylight.

Accommodation

We stayed in a flat with ensuite bathrooms in each room. The third room was a little kitchenette where the tap worked but not much else. The fridge freezer and stove were not operational. The bathrooms had mould and water damage that needed urgent attention. The towel radiators didn’t turn on. While we were not expected to clean the property, we had to empty your own bins or get fined. There were several rules on how to recycle and you weren’t allowed to throw everything in one wheelie bin.

This intricate recycling system might work for locals but when visiting from abroad it means doing homework and reading the instruction manual that comes with the flat to figure out what is recyclable and what’s not. For the high accommodation price, you expect service and better standards as prices weren’t cheaper than hotels. You also need to check in and submit paperwork digitally. You do the work and you pay a lot of money in advance. You can’t even leave your luggage if you have a late afternoon flight. You must either drag it along with you or pay €20 for luggage storage at the train station. Whereas a hotel would’ve stored luggage safely and free of charge and done the check in for us.

Accommodation isn’t cheap in Bologna. So you might make the most of it by staying in the historic centre to avoid extra transportation costs and keep close to the train station and the old town.

Dinner reservations and food

Food in Bologna requires planning. If you expect to eat anywhere decent, booking a table is a must. Remember in the olden days where you could just rock up and get great food in Italy? Nope! Not these days and certainly not in Bologna. The other hurdle is that most places close during the late lunch or afternoon hours and reopen in the evening, after 7pm, so if you are a late luncher, or early diner make sure you check opening times and plan accordingly. On our first night, we had our friends sort out take away focaccia, pizza and cakes from a bakery as most places were shut upon our arrival.

“Pig capital” and Mortadella haven

One of the city’s attractions is food! It’s the “pig capital” as my Bologna friend explains but you can find a lot of exclusively vegan cafés and restaurants too. Menus in Bologna are full of meat and pork dishes. Mortadella is from Bologna, the pork salami with small cubes of fat and black peppercorns and sometimes myrtle. Bologna ragú, mortadella and Bologna food feature everywhere. The more Bologna I say, the more I hear baloney. Is Baloney sandwich a Bologna Sandwich? All my memories of American tv series spring up as they had a lot of baloney references. I make the link and and realise that the Bologna sausage has been colonised and turned into some informal baloney to imitate its Italian counterpart mortadella. Must be easier to say baloney than mortadella or Bologna sausage.

Opposite the train station, a little shop sells all things Mortadella: sandwiches and fresh pasta with different fillings and mortadella. We go in and look around. This tiny deli stocks all sorts of Italian foods on shelves from the floor all the way up to the ceiling. Several Mortadella sandwich eateries around Bologna serve the local delicacy in different shapes and forms. Do you see all the pink cylindrical mortadella in the fridge in the back?

PDO Protected Designation of Origin and Mortadella

In order to avoid scammers producing fraudulent foods, the French were the first to certify that the Roquefort cheese came from the specific region and was produced in the traditional way in the early 1920s as there were other producers who wanted a share in the famous cheese selling businesses. An intervention by the Roquefort cheese makers who understood early on how important it was to savour the specific flavour, production and origins of their distinct Roquefort cheese saved the producers and the Roquefort. The rest of Europe was some 70 years late to create PDO for products that include wines, cheeses, hams, sausages, olives, vegetables and fruit. Many Italian distinguished produce enjoy this status to preserve know-how, territory and quality. Mortadella Bologna has achieved the respected PDO status meaning that no one else can produce it with that name. Just like Feta cheese is Greek, or Parmesan cheese can only be made in a certain areas. Speaking of Parmigiano Reggiano this is another PDO product that is made in Bologna too. This cheese has got its name from the two areas where it’s produced. The provinces of Parma and Reggio Emilia and in the area of Bologna which is west of River Reno and in Modena on the south bank of the River Po. More on River Reno and River Po with the fascinating natural beauty in future posts and videos. These plains that melt into the valleys and lagoons are so spectacular that both Dante and Bocaccio praised this part of Italy.

Water in restaurants

Staying on the course of food, for the Bologna and Ravenna visit, one thing you must factor in is the cost of water. You won’t get tap water, even if you request it. They only sell bottled water. The restaurant filters and bottles up water and you have a choice of natural which is still or frizzante/gassata its sparkling equivalent. By the time you’ve sat at the table, adding cover charge and water, you’re looking at €16 gone for four people. They don’t bring bottled water from a spring. Similarly, we’ve experienced this when travelling in Cornwall at St Ives Porthminster Café but they don’t charge you for the water. In Italy they do. While it doesn’t make sense to me, as Italians drink this water at home and we were drinking the water in our rental home it adds on especially for those travelling on a budget. Some argue that water in Italy is hard and ruins the flavour of the food flavours. But restaurants don’t serve solely organic produce to achieve that nirvana level of food experience to feel that tap water is the culprit damaging your food’s taste. It’s more a way to add on to the bill. Food bills, are not to play with. It’s quite expensive to eat out in Italy and the portion sizes are not that big as you are expected to order first and second courses. Set aside a lot more money for food than you think you’ll need.

Pasta Primo

I remember from my previous visits to Italy, pasta dishes were exquisite, even if you had them at motorway service stations. The good old Autostrada. That was decades ago. The only problem with pasta dishes is they aren’t served as a main. Pasta is a primo, first course. After a couple of days we figured out, if we want death by pasta, why not skip the main and go for two primo dishes instead and get our pasta fix? At least, that’s what my teenager did in the fancy vegan restaurant Botanica Lab. It was amazing!

Salads, is another mystery to me. For a country with such culinary delights and richness the fact that they haven’t mastered how to make a decent salad is incomprehensible. In Ravenna’s Amaranto restaurant, which is all vegan, they served us a salad that had chunks of red cabbage, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce and no dressing but vegan parmesan. These ingredients did not compliment each together and certainly from an aesthetic point of view, the salad lacked taste. I have very high expectations of vegan restaurants. I need to see that the chef knows what ingredients to use and how to use them. It should be seasonal produce and the food needs flavour. My pasta dish was bland the other two dishes we ordered were bland and too small in size. The pistachio ice cream with salted caramel was the highlight of the meal and one out of four dishes we ordered the linguini with spinach - top right picture below.

Restaurant closures

Restaurants also tend to close between 3pm-7:30pm and kitchens may close sooner than that so be weary to figure out mealtimes as they are not all-day serving establishments. To secure a table you’ll have to make reservations. On the other hand, no one will rush you. I found that even though we booked a 1pm lunch one day, we could sit and eat leisurely and even flick through a book and take it easy in this bustling restaurant and no one made us rush. The three old ladies lunching next to us were still sitting and eating - I mean talking - as we were leaving and they were having their second course when we arrived. Italians respect food culture, how we eat and taking time to talk to each other at the table.

Best Bakery

My absolute favourite place in Bologna was the Brisa Forno. I probably should have a whole post dedicated to this place. They do focaccia with different fillings which they heat up in the oven right before serving you and some buns with filled chocolate and jam or cream that are melting in your mouth. Several vegan options that are also soy free and meat eaters and vegetarians can enjoy baked goods too. It’s essentially a bakery with fresh breads, pastries and cakes and one of the best coffees I’ve had in Europe. I had breakfast and then I ordered the same thing all over an hour later as it was too good. I still dream about Brisa Forno.

They even have a Panetonissimo Mortadella, a panetonne style brioche with pieces of mortadella! Respect! I haven’t tried this dish, but you can order online if you’re in Europe - EU mainly and they have some products they deliver to your home. I’m known to travel to get good food and this is a great reason alone to travel to Bologna for. And I haven’t even spoken about the Two Towers or the Porticoes yet.

Porticoes

Bologna’s porticoes are one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites since 2021. The porticoes started being built around 1041 onwards and could have provided the town’s students a place to hang out and merchants a place to trade. Initially, they may have been built as a by structure when there was an increased need for living spaces. So houses were extended and the porticoes created below.

You could wander under these and stay in shade or away from rain and stormy weather. Would this be the city where you don’t need an umbrella? Having the sun on me is one thing I miss though on a day like this. As I walk under the porticoes I feel that I miss a little bit of what’s going on in the sky and the world. Bologna has about 62km of the privately owned arched walkways which allow the public to hang out or walk under and enjoy cover from extreme weather.

These days a metropolis has few things that will make it stand out as shops are pretty much the same in Toronto, London, Copenhagen and Bologna. Calzedonias and Starbucks to mention a few chains are to be found all over that you find the distinct architecture and certain features of a city are more important to set a place aside from the norm. These porticoes are that feature that make Bologna stand out. They are made of stone, brick or as in the case above of wood and brick.

You could do tours just based on porticoes, the tallest, the widest, the most narrow or the one with ornaments, the world’s longest or one with the silliest name. One’s called portico ‘dei Bastardini because it housed an orphanage beneath its arches. But on our final day in Bologna which in fact is the first day we spend extensively in this city there’s only one rule. To explore the city of Bologna without any rules. Just walk around wherever our steps take us. No maps, no musts. The previous days we have travelled outside the city and visited Ravenna and Valli di Comacchio and my all time favourite Argine degli Angeli. Bologna has been the place where we slept and ate dinners.

On our last day, I promised my teenager that I’d stay out of dictating where we go and what we see. We walked around following colours of buildings and looking at the architecture. We found ourselves in the Jewish quarter and walked around novelty and vintage shops, read and deciphered the graffiti on the walls and enjoy the honey, okra, peach and orange coloured facades against the blue sky and against the mainly green wooden shutters.

We saw how the top of blocks of flats tower above our heads and the space between buildings gets narrow as the facades reach to the sky and the Two Towers in daylight uncover their brick structure. Almost every other block has a gathering of student graduates with a laurel wreath crowning their head and wearing their best attire. People pay their respects to the Two Towers and we do too. We all look up.

To my surprise I get dragged into a book store! I check out the poetry section, read some lines in Italian and then check the memoir books. I see Björn Borg’s and Maradona’s books and Matthew McConaughey’s poetry book all in Italian. It’s a special moment being in an Italian book shop. I read titles and quotes on the walls. We check cookbooks. Books like food are not cheap. La Dolce Vita and education comes with a big price tag.

We visited a couple of churches. Our second entry ends abruptly. We lit a candle and walked in to the prayer room to sit momentarily in peace, pray and we get ushered out and scolded. Hadn’t realised that churches too close for lunch time. Like two giggly teenagers we find ourselves back out front on Piazza Santo Stefano kicked out from church.

Determined, my teenager seems to have an inbuilt GPS. With a strong sense of direction we leave the shouting monks behind and walk past the university buildings on cobbled streets. Many tourists walk around tied to their phone maps and apps. It’s a freeing feeling walking towards north or south, east or west until you reach your destination and taking in the city’s flavours and idiosyncrasies in the meantime. The patterns on the cobbled streets receive our steps just in the same way they do of those who live and breathe the Bologna way of life. We get to the restaurant to have our meal before we pick up our luggage at the Bologna Centrale and head back home. It’s the best meal on this trip. The first time I have gnocchetti - small home made gnocchi - and it tastes amazing.

I've made a video for my paid subscribers showing the Argine Degli Angeli. This sand dune pathway is situated in a lagoon north of river Reno and south of Comacchio. These wetlands are a Special Protection Area in Italy. Valli di Comacchio, and in particular Argine degli Angeli is not a well known area by locals or tourists because it's a fairly new attraction. Internationally, the site is regarded as important for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. What that means is that there are species and wildlife that would not survive without these wetlands. You can find flamingos, wild horses and herons. Apart from that it's an extremely wonderful place to visit. Paradise on earth.