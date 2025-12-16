Your voice! How do you use it and what do others make of it?

Well, it’s hard to judge a book by its cover alone but the amazing thing Substack gives us is a chance to get to know a writers and creators through the stories and anecdotes they share on their publication. It’s likely that if you like their vibe and posts you may enjoy their books too. Not all recommendations are from Substackers and one book is only available in Swedish. Don’t be put off by children’s books, they work fine on adults too.

It’s gift season and while many succumb to the despair of consumerism there are ways to gift with thoughtfulness, love and quality. If you so much love your Substackers’ output find ways to support what they do and spread their love for story telling and creativity. Here’s how. Here’s a little list of books I’ve read or am still reading by writers I love reading.

Tom Cox

Dick Whyte

Michelle Terrill Heath

Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay

Jason McBride

Lisa Fransson

Caroline Studdert and Alex Montgomery

Paul Beaumont - Hercules Peartree and The Case of the Missing Bicycle

Duane Toops

These are some of the people whose books or collages I’d like to recommend in my little gift guide. Instead of buying stuff from shops, consider buying books or a collage piece from some of our favourite authors and support their work. Please be aware that it’s best to check the links provided below as I have no influence over them. Check with the writer’s page directly or double check their online shop if they have one for the accurate page. Ok?!

A couple of weeks ago we discussed the grey flower that appeared next to names at SPAWN. SPAWN is the weekly office hours, our pirate version of it: Substack Pirate After Work Network. We hang out in the comments every Thursday under the SPAWN post and we discuss all things Substack and our habits as writers. It’s a place where you can voice random questions since we have no water cooler or staff room to meet in. This is our chance to have that afterwork hangout. It’s free and you’re welcome. Some even call SPAWN a writers group. The point is, there are many ways in which you can support a writer aside from paid subscriptions. One way is to get their books, collages or merch. Talk about them and recommend them to your friends, readers and family.

So here goes, in no particular order.

Paul Beaumont read a chapter from his detective story Hercules Peartree and The Case of the Missing Bicycle at a poetry gathering once and I got hooked. Words have more than a meaning in this witty short story that works well with teenagers as well as adults. Is he London’s own Kurt Vonnegut? Who’s to say. There’s humour and seriousness in this book where a bicycle plays centre stage and the allegory world Paul builds in his writing is inspiring. This is a gem. Is it fantasy or social commentary. I’ll let you decide. I don’t know if he’s on Substack, but you can get this book online: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hercules-Peartree-Case-Missing-Bicycle/dp/B0BJ4MMTTH

Duane Toops needs no introduction if you’re a subscriber to this publication. We’ve done several collaborations where he does the collage and I write the poem and vice versa. What’s more, Duane features in my podcast - in one episode of Writer Pilgrim Sounds! Have you seen his collages? They’re wonderful one of a kind pieces and he sells them. Go to his page and find one you like and get it.

Tom Cox is back on Substack! Yay! Wonderful storyteller, with several books out. I won the The Villager in a competition. The Villager is a novel like no other. I love the quirkiness and witty language, the descriptions and the storytelling. The countryside as a character? You bet! The modern and the folktale are present. The main winning point is that Tom Cox has such humour in his stories and there’s a map of the village at the start of the book! Who doesn’t want a map?

Alex Montgomery and Caroline Studdert, are two authors, nan and grandson who’ve just launched their book the other day! He’s 13 and his nan, well you never ask a lady for her age. The fact that these two sat down and wrote a story together that made it into a book is quite spectacular. It’s taken them 6 years! Not that long for writer’s years. According to Alex, you can never have too many battles in a book and this is one thing his nan has learnt too. This is a book for 8-12 year olds but I’d say this is for older kids too. Max Hartwood and his kitten Ginger get into all sorts of adventure in a fight to make sure the good is more than just a survivor in the shadow of even. This is a novel where Ginger the cat talks and White Horse mentions a Gucci bag. Don’t be alarmed. The bit that gels the story together are the Records. You’ll find there’s a philosophical depth to this book where the writers have drawn from legendary myths and created their own fantasy world. The title of the book is Max Hartwood and the Warlock’s Sword. (This will be available on Amazon soon. Will post link when available and there will be more books so a possible series?).

Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay has published her first novel The Secret of the Castle: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Secret-Castle-Laura-Kinloch-ebook/dp/B0FXBC68YT . This is a book for 10-14 year olds. See? Another children’s book. Set in Scotland 1935, this book has a lot in common with folk legends and stories that are part of the author’s family. But what is real and what is a legend? If you like castles, Scotland and folk tales there’s a hidden old journal and a secret passage that leads to a different realm. History is in the past but some stories are always there. Will you have the guts to explore what happens in this one?

I’m going to get very serious now. This next book is for my Swedish readers. The book has not been translated into English yet, but here’s to hoping. Author Lisa Fransson has written Strandglas. A book that deals with grief for the young audience 8-15 year olds. Ester is a young girl who moves in with her maternal grandparents after the loss of her mum. She starts spending time on the beach collecting glas washed out on the shore. Maybe the broken pieces reflect the pieces she tries to put together to move on. This novel is moving and written with such poetic language that it reminds me how a small language like Swedish can be so beautiful. Ester finds new people and builds new relationships. Broken doesn’t mean that things are over for her and with the shards she starts seeing treasure around her.

Introducing Michelle Terrill Heath and her book about being a caregiver to her Andy and how they navigate living with Parkinson’s disease for 20 years. Michelle has received the second runner up prize in a Hay House Publishers book proposal contest and she’s an amazing storyteller and kindred spirit.

Let’s go back to books for kids and adults and teenagers. Have you got reluctant readers? The ones who are stuck to their phone or unable to dream and read beyond reels on a screen? We’ve got some stills here, comics and friendly illustrated haikus by the one and only Jason McBride. You see the old mic on my profile? He designed it so I owe him big time. He’s got this amazing comics haiku book Wild Divinity. I saw the illustrations and thought, I need to get this. And I did. I love the illustrations and the fact that haikus are tiny, little poems with the possibility of letting you find a meaning to what these few worded stories can possibly mean. It works on adults. If this doesn’t get you inspired to get back to expressing yourself creatively don’t worry. At least you spend some quality time reading haiku accompanied by Jason’s artwork. Even the page numbers are comicsfied. (This is a new word from me to you).

Dick Whyte is another haiku master. If you ever follow our song title poetry challenges he was killing it last year. Same Old Moon is his haiku collection. This book has a beautiful layout, font and paper. Yes, if you look at those fine little details then you pay attention to what other little finesse things make up a great book. Contents of course, the haiku in here are fab. You can open any page and read and you’re in the moment of poetry that transports you instantly. Maybe you’re not supposed to but with poetry books I find that if you open a random page, what you need to hear that moment, may be the best surprise yet.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “moonlight at the edge of the cloud: forgiveness”

At the end of the day, a book and a reader form a bond, a relationship. It clicks or it doesn’t. I could try and tell you a million things about each of these amazing writers listed here and you could say to me: You never told me of this book. Listen to what I recommend but you have to make your own way to a book. Some of these guys listed in this post have no idea that I’ve written about them or that I even got their books. They didn’t bribe me either. Hahahaha. You may have your own favourite books and authors by substackers. By the way, I have no book of my own to plug at this point so why not champion other creatives I’ve met?

