Borrowed time is a myth you get what's yours not more not less but you can escape A missed train late trains early departures mess up your plans still you get what's in the stars as they move in slow motion and your borrowed time outruns you a tale we tell ourselves to excavate some gratitude the one never ever had and trains go back and forth whether you board one or not time moves in circles and under a dome a time table someone meticulously put together But time… It was never yours nor mine.