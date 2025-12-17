Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Can of red Double decker red Communist red Santa red White flag White snow White lies White noise Yellow submarine Yellow River Yellow fever Yellow pages Pink champagne Pink Floyd Pink panther Pinky swear Blue Mondays Blue light Blue Velvet Blue Hawaii Red wings Red route Red sea Red beach Green lights Green party Rachel Green Green flag

Photo by Fatih on Unsplash

Don’t ever judge a poet by a single poem. I was trying to play with colours here. Wrote this a long time ago. It’s hard to let the mind go and the heart play when we write. One of the two gets in the way for the other.

