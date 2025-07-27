Thoughts are inexpensive
They hang around
Empty chairs in auditoriums
On beaches and parks
Waiting to being taken
Like poems falling out of the sky
getting lost in the corridors
of a dark and quiet mind
having coffee at a café
Hoping you allow them to have a play date on the page.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree dense and heavier than a light symmetrical leaf that only travels slightly further from the trunk and twig that hosted it not too far despite the air that pushes the rain presses it down a shorter journey to the ground Wherever it lands a return and transformation starts
Two glorious images "Thoughts [that] hang around Empty chairs [...] Waiting to being taken" and "...poems falling out of the sky / getting lost in the corridors / of a dark and quiet mind / having coffee at a café..." Quite the most wonderful "play date on the page."