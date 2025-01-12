Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
Jan 12, 2025

Isn't that the truth. Some seem only to see the surface, (or what they are predisposed to see). How sad it is not to recognise experience, wisdom or even simply the opportunity to learn from another's experience.

As Plato is reputed to have said: "The empty vessel makes the loudest sound."

Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture