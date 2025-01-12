Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I smile it shows on my face for you it's old age too much for most to handle They call it words attributes accompanied by failure If I'm kind to you it's only because I've always been. What's there you cannot handle? I find your flaws incompetence for you it's weakness too much for you to deal with They call it stupid and think it weak It's the confident ones who always fill the air with nonsense speak.

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