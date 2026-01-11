Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Mum Dead Poet, Wife Mum of three Shot dead By a man In what realm Can you decide Exterminators rule minds Dead wife Mum Poet In what order Do I write About dead women She was A human Still is a mum Is a Careless society Ever endangered Wife, Mum Poet Dead Ice cold Chills Enter Mum, Wife Poet Dead I Can’t Emote It is Cold Everywhere

In honour of Renee Nicole Macklin Good. May she rest in peace. This is the first of a series of poems about a poet killed.

If you’d like to listen further to the podcast episode about these poems, podcasts and prompt station’s most recent picture see below:

