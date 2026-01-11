Dead poet mum wife society
Poem
Mum Dead Poet, Wife Mum of three Shot dead By a man In what realm Can you decide Exterminators rule minds Dead wife Mum Poet In what order Do I write About dead women She was A human Still is a mum Is a Careless society Ever endangered Wife, Mum Poet Dead Ice cold Chills Enter Mum, Wife Poet Dead I Can’t Emote It is Cold Everywhere
In honour of Renee Nicole Macklin Good. May she rest in peace. This is the first of a series of poems about a poet killed.
Powerful words, Pilgrim. It is / Cold / Everywhere - civilisation's epitaph?
Silence is a fired gun. Rhetoric recoiled. Three shots s close range.
Children kissed bye
Last lips closed up
Forever.