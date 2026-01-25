Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sadness doesn't hit me yet the snow's gone silent out of respect. I walk with heavy boots and firm steps to make the ground tremble and hear my protest but snow's stopped its squeaky sound the one that satisfactorily crunches fragile crystals. It breaks my heart You, snow have gone quiet, soundless steps approach the clearing a winter landscape lays before me white as snow the cream white roses I walk around you read the messages sadness hits me when the sun warms my face and tears cloud my eyes under a blue, crispy sky.

Many heroines love this world and live in it. When they leave, life still goes on, but the loss so immense no words can be enough. This is for a friend. I wrote a poem for her a year ago. She wrote and spoke of the disenfranchised. She supported them. Debbie, my friend… rest in piece.