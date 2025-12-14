December's Holy Fog
Poem
Fog hasn’t freed the city skyscrapers Built to bring views buildings that keep the sky from us Fog frames and closes in outside my high windows. I imagine my phone ring from deep inside my pocket and I bring it out. A dark screen. No red missed call. Just red dots from cranes and high rise buildings sending a weak signal from an empty window a modern Christmas tree.
Writer pilgrim Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.