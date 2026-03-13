Writer pilgrim Substack

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Richbee's avatar
Richbee
8h

Poppycock heads open.

Cast seeds. Could be beautiful flower and drowsy sedation at the same time children are free to cast their own voices.

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1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
man of aran by alan's avatar
man of aran by alan
10h

New word for me, thanks! Nicely done with its double meaning.

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