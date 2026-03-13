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Capsules have released their seeds The dehiscence holds the snow Unimpressed it stands there against wind and cold the chilling feeling of a goodbye a natural ending does it hurt as beginnings pop? new life waits before it grows we look for cosmic signs Chinese zodiacs gallop against time but who is our perfect match the one for my daughter to neatly fold clothes cook dinners look after her old folks and his iron boards are tucked in between wardrobes that burst open wounds weather and words Does it shake her to the core when time makes its own case to cover and hold tiny seeds who’ve left their roommates.