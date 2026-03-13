Capsules have released their seeds
The dehiscence holds the snow
Unimpressed it stands there
against wind and cold
the chilling feeling of a goodbye
a natural ending
does it hurt as beginnings pop?
new life waits before it grows
we look for cosmic signs
Chinese zodiacs gallop against time
but who is our perfect match
the one for my daughter
to neatly fold clothes
cook dinners
look after her old folks and his
iron boards are tucked in between wardrobes that burst open wounds
weather and words
Does it shake her to the core
when time makes its own case
to cover and hold tiny seeds who’ve left their roommates.
Poppycock heads open.
Cast seeds. Could be beautiful flower and drowsy sedation at the same time children are free to cast their own voices.
New word for me, thanks! Nicely done with its double meaning.