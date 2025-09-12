Going to a concert used to be fun! Getting tickets used to be the tricky part but there was always a way around about it. These days, however, the artists and their management, want to decide - with a system that resembles a geographical lottery - if you can buy tickets but also where you’ll go and see the band. Whether it’s power, political or simple discrimination is for you to decide.

I’m glad I’m not a teenager these days. I saw George Michael at the opening night of the new and refurbished Wembley Stadium for 50 quid. It was his tour and I was lucky to see him. This was the gig he was refused entry to in 2007 as the security didn’t recognise him claiming he’d spot George Michael “a mile away”. (I’ve linked the youtube clip for you).

The security man in a high vis vest even asked him of id. Despite the fact that he’d shown them off the premises and not allowed the main and only act in to Wembley Stadium that day, he wanted identification. No one showed id, George Michael was driven off by his driver and body guard Ronnie. But this is not a piece about the day George Michael couldn’t get in to his own concert. What chance do we have to get entry when we can’t even purchase a ticket and bands, management and politics gate the culture we’ve been sold and accustomed to love?

A couple of weeks ago, my friend from abroad contacted me to give some advice on how her daughter might get tickets for an Ariana Grande concert in 2026. The only European dates are in London and the only way you get access to those tickets is if you live in Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Finland France Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain Switzerland, UK India, Japan, Canada and USA. Countries like Iceland, Norway, Greece, Serbia, Sweden, Romania, Estonia, Hungary and other parts in the rest of the world are excluded from the pre-sale of the Ariana Grande tickets for which you need to register your name and details and a phone number. But registration is only possible if you reside in one of the countries listed. Otherwise, you can try your luck in the general sale.

We looked at options back and forth. Even getting a phone sim card so that she could register to get a chance to buy tickets for her beloved pop act Ariana. I was fuming on one hand, thinking this is insane on the other. Why can’t you just buy tickets? I offered to buy the ticket myself but that wouldn’t work because I wouldn’t know where my friend’s daughter wanted to sit and I wouldn’t know how to transfer the digital ticket either as these days you have to buy the ticket for which you will attend and I have no intention to see Ariana myself. Transferring them to someone else seems to be a hassle if at all possible if you read the terms and conditions from the website selling them, ie Ticketmaster.

Annie Lennox. Credit: Photo is own.

On my most recent purchase of tickets to Annie Lennox at the Royal Albert Hall, I couldn’t transfer the tickets to my cousin. I had two tickets and we were allowed entry from my mobile phone which had both our tickets. I had to let her in first and then show my ticket for my own entry. I subscribed to the Royal Albert Hall by paying over £50 to get access to the pre-sale. Of course that didn’t guarantee me buying tickets. Not at all. I didn’t know this. I paid £50 for nothing. As the pre-sale tickets ran out I had to wait on the general public ticket release to buy my tickets.

Eventually I managed to buy two separate tickets. But we ended up sitting far away from each other as I couldn’t find two together.

Share

During the George Michael gig, I remember him addressing the standing crowd with the one question. Why are you divided in two zones? He didn’t know that the standing tickets came at different prices. One for those who wanted immediate stage proximity and the others several meters away from the edge of the stage. He wasn’t happy about that segregation of the crowd. Richer and poorer tickets. This was 18 years ago and the price difference was over £150.

Planet Telex’s lyrics by Radiohead come to mind. “You can force it but it will not come, you can taste it but it will not form you can crush it but it’s always here.”

Fans are like dogs. Keen, loyal and dedicated no matter what. Music is like a drug. Something you can do alone or with company. The music will understand you and console you.

Radiohead whose tickets are on pre-sale as of today have also implemented some fascist style rules on who gets to buy ticket and like team Ariana use the geographical lottery version. A system that makes it impossible for genuine fans to access a ticket unless they’ve read and understood the whole rulebook. All these teenage kids and grown-ups want is a ticket for a band they adore and to listen to their songs live.

But neither Ariana nor Radiohead deserve the crowds and fans who pay fortunes to see them. Oh, how I miss the genuine music artists who did music for the sake of it and shared it with their audiences without treating them like dirtbags.

If the Covid lockdowns were to teach us anything it should be how valuable it is to go and see and listen to live acts and theatre and meet people. Where you breathe the same air as the act you’re there to see. Where you hear the intonation, smell the air and share the atmosphere. The reality is getting repressed and confined to a screen and we loose grips with how to interact with one another.

Instead the headline seems to be how Radiohead works to remove unfair touts and resale sites ahead of their UK residency at the O2 in November 2025. As today, Friday is the pre-sale for the band’s four dates, claims report that more than 1,000 possibly fraudulent tickets have been found for their shows alone.

But even if the tickets are valid resale companies exploit the concert goers. Radiohead lists their ticket for the UK at £85 which already is a hefty price if you think that the minimum wage hourly rate in the UK is £7.55-£12.21 before tax. I’m not even going into rent rates, food price and public transport travel costs plus paying mobile phone bills.

Now that the Radiohead tickets are on sale you can’t buy them unless you’ve signed up for the pre-sale for which you’ve had to register at which location/city you wish to go and see them. If you misunderstood the FAQ and the rules of registration you’re left out. If you missed the deadline to register for the pre-sale you’re out. Another friend called me and asked if I could get a ticket for her son to see Radiohead. Any area at the O2 on any date. I couldn’t as I had not been registered for the pre-sale. If you want to see the band in London, you have to live in the UK or Ireland. Imagine you’re on a work trip, or visiting family the dates Radiohead play in London but you’re visiting from Finland… Tough luck. If you live in Scandinavia, you can only see the band on their Copenhagen gig. The right to choose where and how you spend your money is now with Radiohead. Their management - and surely Radiohead must have agreed to the implementation of the geographical lottery rules - has decided that they’ll divide up Europe’s map, in true colonising style, to decide which countries can register for which concert. So if you live in Greece or the Balkans you can only go to Bologna for the Radiohead concert. Nowhere else.

Very democratic right? It assumes that fans can not decide where they travel. Maybe it’s the climate agenda for which Radiohead want to make sure they help you eliminate the risk of raking up CO2 emissions out of control. But the fact that it may be easier for you to visit family and friends in another location, or you may have business there already and a place to stay is beyond these guys.

This reminds me when I was young and visited Easter Germany or DDR. A country that no longer exist. We weren’t allowed to book a hotel. The border authorities booked it for us. They decided we had to check in at 8pm that night and by then we would be in a town of their choice irrespective of our travel plans and condition. Needless to say, we arrived very late as we couldn’t find this hotel and we were reprimanded and told off badly. Totalitarian methods if you ask me. But these rather oppressive methods are used by the industry players to spoon feed us what is deemed as culture.

If you read the terms and conditions of websites selling tickets they’re adamant that you cannot resell randomly and buying from a resale site could potentially see you refused entry to the gig. While the UK government has sought to crackdown on ticket touting and prices getting out of hand, the chance to see your favourite musicians gets further and further away.

I’ve found Radiohead tickets sold for £528 today for the London gig. Over six times the asking price. Clearly the British culture secretary has not been able to stop inflated ticket prices yet and while bands and artists may want to see money being put back into the pockets of fans’ neither government nor artists have found a way to control ticket sales and prices.

So how is it possible that I’ve found tickets on gigsberg.co.uk and how am I supposed to know of their bona fide quality?

According The Guardian many applicants who registered for the pre-sale for Radiohead were unable to receive the required unlock code for potentially being able to buy a ticket. If the band want reasonably priced tickets this would have been avoided by only issuing printed tickets instead of having them downloaded on the phone.

I’ve found other tickets for Radiohead’s London dates listed at more than £1,000 a piece. Either the management are fools or they take regular concert goers for fools believing it was not possible for other sites to offer tickets at inflated prices before they’re open for general sale. In order to maintain consumer rights and protect us from fraud or speculative listings, the tickets should be available at the box office where you have to physically go and buy up to a maximum of 4 per person. Surely, when money and paper tickets with water marks are exchanged you avoid many issues of unreasonable ticket pricing, touts and fraud activity.

Viagogo, which is another website sells Radiohead tickets on its website before the general sale. One ticket at 98 euros at face value is sold for £540. What is the evidence that this and other listings on Viagogo have validity and aren’t speculative or fraudulent tickets? Have you read the Radiohead’s own disclaimer and FAQ on how tickets are obtained you would know that you cannot get them elsewhere. So in making tickets purchases hard, the bands facilitate inflated and possibly fraudulent ticket sales elsewhere.

At the top of their listings page for the Radiohead dates, Viagogo has the small print saying : “Resale of tickets is prohibited for this event. Please note your ticket may be invalid for entry to the Event.” Does that mean if you obtain to resale tickets once you’ve bought from them? Or is something else implied?

You could argue Viagogo is transparent. At the end of the day, it’s you the consumer who has to look out for your own pocket and how you obtain concert tickets. The ticket sales and resales companies do what they want as the British law allows them to sell at this cost. The more technology has progressed the more money we pay to get tickets to go and see bands and artists we love. Culture, pop and rock acts have since long entered into the world of creating an exclusive club into which you’re not really invited.

And to quote Planet Telex again “you can kiss it you can break all the rules but still everything is broken, everyone is broken, why can’t you forget?”

Leave a comment

Enjoying Writer Pilgrim? Consider a paid subscription.

Paid subscribers get full access to every interview, my podcast and archived pieces with insight from the likes of <Mary L. Tabor> Duane Toops

Paid or not, I’m grateful you’re here supporting independent writers.