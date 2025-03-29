Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Imagery and beautiful words Won’t make a poem stand Or a life worthy Let it live Like you allow a child to grow Find their way and explore Flash from camera lights Happens so fast Next thing you know Intimate dust And your colouring in the past Settles and covers everything you trust. New beginnings start with our hands trace, look, find the heart still beats let it guide let it remain red even though it's covered in layers of hurt