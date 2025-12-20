Eleanor Anstruther and Fallout

Who remembers the amazing novel published chapter by chapter on Substack called Fallout? I was a dedicated reader from the moment I found it on Substack. Eleanor Anstruther’s prose and characters were too real and too important to pass up on. I was hooked and stayed on for the journey. She even had a voiceover in other words she was reading it out to you. A real story time!

Now the book is to be published. I didn’t know at the time of the interview. But if you scroll to the end you will find updated links of where to pre order, how to find Eleanor on here and current courses she’s running. (The interview was recorded earlier in 2025).

Eleanor Anstruther photo credit: Rosalind Hobley.

Fallout is being published in April 2026 as a real book that we can hold and read in our hands. This episode of Writer Pilgrim Sounds podcast is dedicated to three topics, author Eleanor Anstruther, Fallout and the legacy it represents. Of course the life and habits of writing along with parenthood and home schooling are some of the other subjects we speak of. A warm and huge thank you to Eleanor for your time and dedication for this podcast.