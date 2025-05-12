Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published you can be addicted to a certain kind of weather So what if I live my life like a mint machine rain and shine, it's the coins that oil this invention called earth form friendships make them last as long as they deserve Turn up the volume and dance in the rain, forget the money for a second you should be walking with me it's not an invite to count scars and failures by now, we all have them Just don't talk to me like I know everything Tell me the stories I've never heard the good ones and walk with me because you want to there are people drawn to the eye of storm that's where they'd rather be in fear of what a boring safe embrace may hold.

Share

Leave a comment

I still write poetry as you have noticed more song title poems published this month. May has been used to host a poetry workshop where I spoke about the different styles and ways to write poems. I’m also hosting May’s song title poetry and that means I read every piece you submit. Less time to write poems and more time to read what you’ve got.

Music provides a soundtrack to our lives. Music rocks, inspires and soothes us. Sometimes music expresses what we thought we were alone in feeling. If you haven’t joined yet, now is the time to do so. It will surprise you. And while you’re there make sure you read the other song title poems too. Each day of May has a letter or a theme assigned to it.

Hit the subscribe button while you’re here. Yes, this challenge and the majority of my Substack is free. Paid subscribers get my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds too which has poetry, travel and interviews plus loads more to inspire and help your creative path. You’re welcome to upgrade to a paid subscription which is about the cost of a coffee per month. Hit the subscribe button and upgrade and thank you for the kind and generous subscribers who help keep this space free!

Leave a comment