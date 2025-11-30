Since autumn entered and winter closes in, it invites indoors to cocoon with a good book or some high quality theatre. There’s something special about attending a play and sitting in a room full of mainly middle aged and elders, coughing and trying to find space for scarves, bulky coats and hats in the November humid and cold weather. The Dorfman Theatre has a capacity of 450 people. Despite its rectangular shape it’s an intimate stage and the smallest of the National Theatre auditoriums.

Photo credit Marc Brennan

The Pit, the Circle and The Gallery are on three levels in the Dorfman auditorium. Each production has a different layout of the seating system as the Pit can be raised and lowered. The flexible seating means it adapts to the various needs of of the scenography of each play hosted here so you may not get the same seating for any two different plays. The Circle and Gallery look down on the stage and the Pit and these seats are fixed and in the style of the inn-yards that were used for performances in pre-Shakespearian times.

Photo my own.

But onwards to the End. It starts with heavy dance music being blasted out. Music is part of Alfie’s life (Clive Owen) who used to be a DJ. The music is used as a staccato in the play. An injection of sound and it detaches the two characters from display of discomforting raw emotion. The feeling of detachment is present throughout the play.

His partner of many years Julie (Saskia Reeves) acts is she’s from a different generation. Maybe because Alfie at heart still feels like a young marauder wanting to dance and go clubbing. But his body tells a different tale. His quality of life has deteriorated. The story starts with him coming to terms with the doctors’ diagnosis of terminal illness. The C words enters stage from all directions and we have to deal with it. Julie’s body language portrays a woman in struggle. It does not matter what she says, it’s how she says it and how her body moves throughout this play. A tired woman. An angry woman. An unsettled woman. Having seen the National Theatre pictures of the play pre-booking it, I had incorrectly assumed Julie to be the ill partner and Alfie the healthy one.

All this from a blurred image on the website portraying a laughing Julie and Alfie embracing her as she turns away. The play starts with Julie looking at a distance somewhat lost in thought, frozen in time even and asking a question that seems misguided at that particular moment as if she were unable to make sense of a situation or covering over a difficult conversation.

Photo my own.

One motif is to express what’s been left unsaid in the relationship so there’re are no regrets when the time comes. But this couple is so bitter and disengaged from each other that despite Alfie going over how he wants the end to be the conversation between them is unhealthy. It’s more a neighbourly understanding than a romantic bond.

Clive Owen known from the movie Closer and Saskia Reeves from Slow Horses are needless to say great actors and they portray this couple very well. The scenography however leaves a lot to be asked. How does a Highgate home look this shabby? How does a Highgate resident dress in West Ham United hoodie and plastic sliders.

Photo my own.

No, no, no. Another thing that’s jarring is the time frame of the acid house movement, the age they’re in and the daughter’s age.

References such as the club Shoom, DJ Froggy and that Alfie is the first DJ to play Candi Staton’s “You Got the Love” don’t work. They form a line of inconsistencies instead of acting as verification of the timeline frames of the play. In my head, I think they are 59 years old just before the London Olympics which are held 2012 so they’re acid house clubbing in their late 30s and taking E? Implausible especially as they have a child. Finally, Julie’s dance moves have me doubting she ever set foot in a house club.

Photo credit Marc Brennan.

The problem when you throw in timed references or names that are supposed to enhance a story it leaves the audiences disconcerted or untouched. If you’re mentioning DJ Froggy why not bring him in context to the wider audience who didn’t necessarily go clubbing in the acid house clubs 37 odd years ago. When you throw in references like this, it creates a cop out circumstance to describe what you have an inability to express through the play.

Three classic requirements for a modern, British play tea, bacon sandwich and football are all used in this play! There’s a lot of football talk.

In the End, which is the final piece of David Eldridge’s trilogy, the conversation is trite and in worse state than Alfie. The play suffers from obvious exposition. The dialogue is acted as if it’s a monologue and the positioning and movement of the only two actors is often found not to be addressing each other with the body language.

Photo credit Marc Brennan.

Their connection isn’t there and maybe this is why their sexual communication is extremely awkward. There is no major clash between the characters who are trying hard to be ever so polite with each other. So much so that the discontent they deeply feel for each other oozes out while they talk about finding an end that fits as Alfie wants to be content with the fact that his life is ending. Julie wishes him to give life one more chance and have further treatment. Alfie is perhaps a disappointment but only because he hasn’t had the guts to stomach change.

The tea and talking about their daughter Annabelle, breaks up the flow of dialogue whenever they hit a sensitive point. What best way to avoid it by using tea or intercept with Annabelle’s coming. Tea is used to project aversion to a sentiment in the conversation. There is no real tenderness. Unattainable as their love is, they keep convincing each other of the great life they’ve had. Alfie wishes to die alone in a hospice, is a way out of a marriage he doesn’t want to be part of anymore. And (major spoiler alert) his request to ask for Julie’s hand in marriage when he clearly does not love her, is a slap in the face allegorically. Does she accept? Sadly yes. The reaction in the Dorfman auditorium isn’t there. The theatre keeps us theatre-goers close to each other. So close! Yes, we laugh, there are outbursts, but no one catches their breath.

It’s a relief that you don’t need to have seen Beginning or Middle as the two other plays of the trilogy are independent of each other. David Eldridge has confided in an article that he didn’t know what End was going to be about before he started writing the trilogy. Sadly, this is reflected in the play, how it’s staged and produced.

Share

The problem is not Alfie’s terminal diagnosis, rather it is the life they could’ve had but didn’t. The realisation that when Alfie says “I want a good end” and plays Lamont Dozier’s “Going Back to my Roots” is not just the irony of the moment. Alfie longs for the good life he didn’t have. He keeps telling Julie he doesn’t deserve her.

He has checked out of this relationship, before he departs from this realm. The body language between the couple is stuttering and they seldom face each other. There’s a strong sense of distance. Sitting above them in the gallery, the overview of this relationship plays clearly in front of our eyes.

They stayed together for the wrong reasons. I don’t fault them. I blame the playwright. Write something that gives more hope than mediocrity. Maybe, the crisis of this play isn’t the terminal illness but the idea about writing relationship drama times three when all you have to say could’ve been said in one play. When you stretch out relationships across three plays while you have no clue how to end it the structure becomes a struggle for the story. There was no clear blueprint in the author’s mind for the final piece in his trilogy. As he wrote last month in The Guardian:

“I didn’t have an idea for End, and I didn’t want to start writing a second play until I had an idea for the third. I knew Middle would look at a relationship in crisis, so I didn’t want to write a “divorce play” with End. I didn’t want to write a “deathbed” play either. After a while, I realised the way you live your end as a couple might be a choice. It might be something the characters don’t agree upon.”

A play should not be a to-do list of things you don’t want and maybes. Could you think of anything worse? An indecisive playwright scrambling around for crumbs of ideas? No, good theatre requires a lot more than this. What’s surprising is that David Eldridge is no newcomer. With plays at the National Theatre and Broadway to mention a few scenes his work has been on, this play is as Alfie says “fading out”.

It takes a lot more than fab actors and big names to save End. Compared to other plays I’ve seen at the National Theatre over the years I’m surprised this got the approval to get on such a high profile stage.

End runs until 17 January 2026 at the National Theatre. Please check for changes with the venue directly.

Leave a comment

For more reviews and arts articles check out my Review page from the menu or click on of the below headlines.