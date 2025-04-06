Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You peoplewatch people read you No thoughts are yours Printed, written commercially produced Materials intended to inform Produce notifications. They styled your words like I work my hair Here for a day You’re a cultural movement A snapshot of a history time’s frozen You document decades later. Do you still enjoy a bit of peoplewatch? Beyond the intricate minds That worked hard to convey simple thoughts Here like a dragonfly.

Share

Leave a comment

This is Day 1 of NaPoWriMo 2025. You’re welcome to check out the optional prompts and contribute here on a page dedicated to the first week of Napowrimers.