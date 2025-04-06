You peoplewatch people read you No thoughts are yours Printed, written commercially produced Materials intended to inform Produce notifications. They styled your words like I work my hair Here for a day You’re a cultural movement A snapshot of a history time’s frozen You document decades later. Do you still enjoy a bit of peoplewatch? Beyond the intricate minds That worked hard to convey simple thoughts Here like a dragonfly.
This is Day 1 of NaPoWriMo 2025. You’re welcome to check out the optional prompts and contribute here on a page dedicated to the first week of Napowrimers.
This stayed with me—like the flutter of something seen but not caught. “They styled your words like I work my hair” stopped me in my tracks. There’s tenderness in that, and a quiet critique too. The whole piece feels like an observation of being observed, a reflection that’s both delicate and sharp-edged. The dragonfly at the end… ephemeral, yes, and also ancient. Thank you for opening NaPoWriMo with this. I’ll be returning to it.