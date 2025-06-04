Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

In any ordinary day you win or fail Stars fall Humans change their minds A person you once relied upon Won’t pick up the call Early, as dawn finishes up on crumbs from Night fall Humans have dropped bombs While others have pulled down the blinds Not one to pick up the call We hear echoes dying out Sirens fall Human defence crunched in the backyard Years of resilience and patience With hymns and poems you and I shall rise.