In any ordinary day you win or fail Stars fall Humans change their minds A person you once relied upon Won’t pick up the call Early, as dawn finishes up on crumbs from Night fall Humans have dropped bombs While others have pulled down the blinds Not one to pick up the call We hear echoes dying out Sirens fall Human defence crunched in the backyard Years of resilience and patience With hymns and poems you and I shall rise.
In April, I took part and hosted the Napowrimo prompts. The poem above is from that challenge.
On an ordinary day, ordinary things happen, you meet ordinary people, but the ordinary also becomes extraordinary. Well done
Oy, holy brother… this is so deep, so real. You’re mamash touching the pain of our generation — how easy it is to disappear from each other, how hard it is to keep our hearts open when the world feels like it’s closing in. But you know what I’m thinking? Even when no one picks up the call — when the stars fall and the blinds are pulled — there's still one little light that didn’t go out. And that little light is waiting for us to sing it back to life.
Keep writing. Keep singing. I’m listening. We’re all listening, even the ones who forgot how.
Gevalt, you’re waking us up. Thank you.