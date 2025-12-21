Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Emptied of light empire I believe it’s your time for rest Closed pathways for birds Bats use you blindly Like a witch’s broom Bare stretched out to reach you this time of year Winds echo: will this be forever? Emptied of light blue source While we look up, we fall Clouds bring more light than dark Moonlight adds another dimension To the branches’ naked scream The last leaves cling to the bottom Winds move: will this be your exit dance?

Photo my own.

