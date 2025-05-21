He climbed out the frame his voice reached me first his darkness maimed the evil I'm still a fragment of a picture etched on a wall no lullabies can reach me It's been a long time waiting's not the issue I stand sitting and everybody knows. I cry behind the surface You see the untouchables found in galleries their holy blood shed their light captured behind big fences
Discussion about this post
'no lullabies can reach me' is such a statement of loneliness made all the worse by counterpointing the security of loved child
Powerful and evocative!