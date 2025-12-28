Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published where there’s hope A fire burns warm Words don’t accidentally drop Out your mind, out of your mouth Where you grew up, named you. The lessons are new everyday You’re a mother and father And embrace us with love Where there’s hate You hurt them like it’s nothing When they dehumanise people You keep the dreams aligned Where there’s devastation You make shelter An old canvas and a broken bridge. No one’s alone next to you Where there’s shame You pervade Stomp out paper fires Hold our hand Where fear approaches You get up and do it all again No goddess will scorn you Until sun’ll kiss our face and rain will clear our skies And where there’s you, fire A trip to the ocean Everything feels new freedom, the name we give you.

