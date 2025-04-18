Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A tiny wreath of dried up daisies picked with love threaded and braided stuck in a circle above a yellow print charcoal on canvas a flower and woman who writes the serenity of the line brings stories as she drags her pen along the page and demystifies somebody’s life. Femme a la fleur écrivant Who did he have in mind, the flower or the girl?

This poem was written after a NaPoWriMo 2025 day 4 prompt. I used a print on my wall with Picasso’s pencil sketch that I bought ages ago from Tate Modern. The other day, as I walked through Baker Street station, I saw a shop called Tart Modern, yes you get the pun, and realised I’ve not been to Tate Modern for the longest of time. Then I remembered how visiting art institutions became a battle.

You had to book, you had to keep distance, you had to plan, you had to go alone, you had to… well you know what, scrap that. I might just carry on looking at the art in nature and the art around the walls of my home. The fact that the art collections are online is very limiting and a way to isolate us from each other instead of bringing us closer to one another and to the pieces themselves. I’d rather plan to go and visit an art collection that scroll to see the work from the screen in the comfort of my home.