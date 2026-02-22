Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

It's hours after I published a poem on fog months after I wrote it in the small hours my hands give off a scent of dark chocolate, coffee and cherry something's gotta give to feed the creative mind late in the night velvet chocolate and smooth music will soften the damp blurry observation It took me days to like the stanzas find them a home and read them out loud. It's not because my head is in the clouds. We don't rely on stars anymore to tell us time and location for every turn of the month there's a song not sweet, not sour, not sad, not happy just like there's a picture in your mind for every season fog, as I go to the bedroom and close the curtains it loiters low and high rolls over broken and uneven pavement cobbled streets and signs diffused streetlights reach my bedcovers dim and silent red car lights move slowly, an afterglow of a fire that's finalised it's warm dance no birds, no red lights in the sky.