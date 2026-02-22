It's hours after I published a poem on fog
months after I wrote it
in the small hours my hands give off a scent
of dark chocolate, coffee and cherry
something's gotta give to feed the creative mind
late in the night
velvet chocolate and smooth music
will soften the damp blurry observation
It took me days to like the stanzas
find them a home and read them out loud.
It's not because my head is in the clouds.
We don't rely on stars anymore to tell us time and location
for every turn of the month there's a song
not sweet, not sour, not sad, not happy
just like there's a picture in your mind for every season
fog, as I go to the bedroom and close the curtains
it loiters low and high
rolls over broken and uneven pavement
cobbled streets and signs
diffused streetlights reach my bedcovers
dim and silent
red car lights move slowly, an afterglow of a fire
that's finalised it's warm dance
no birds, no red lights in the sky.