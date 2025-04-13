Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

You add salt to any dish you make even dessert and cakes a secret no one knows or the dinner party head piece, may misfire what's gonna be left of dessert crumbs and unwanted flavours laying on a plate improv screaming will always ask to be excused as if leaving the table to go and sing hymns of praise to reach a gospel choir with a symphony voice salt to be added to your cakes salt of the earth and you'll find the missing in I miss you till you're gone