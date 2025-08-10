Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I know how to produce a man full of leftover cadavers lining our streets So sick of them now are vultures and priests as they detest and grieve the degenerative town they find themselves in assemble a flying bird or build your own creed from flatpack and rag lying on the street with leftover pigeons mauled by foxes at night and chicken thighs and wings from someone's dinner left on the ground.