I know how to produce a man full of leftover cadavers lining our streets So sick of them now are vultures and priests as they detest and grieve the degenerative town they find themselves in assemble a flying bird or build your own creed from flatpack and rag lying on the street with leftover pigeons mauled by foxes at night and chicken thighs and wings from someone's dinner left on the ground.
So Elite, that's a wonderful and very evocative poem. My imagination kept assembling things from the detritious on the streets. The title is perfect.
I feel there is sometimes a dark shadow behind your writing - but here it steps into the foreground. With no hint of apology, it is honestly brutal...