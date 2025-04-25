Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published where the streets and alleys all have a name "Faith" and "Star people" were the reason you could sing David Bowie's "Fame" like today's date a whole tour called Twenty Five live to celebrate a quarter of a century and before that studio album number four with cover of old jazz standards and pop songs Songs from the Last Century you brought us spice you gave us hope attitude and star quality were always your forte and you're forever my number one somebody to love audience participation from Kensington Olympia and Wembley in the west to West Ham and Olympics in the east yeah yeah yeah na na na na na na we all know the lyrics to "Jesus to a Child" and "Club Tropicana" some say better than you supported by no cue each concert soaks the senses in oxytocin as you sing of joy, grief, pain and love gone wrong you put everyone's needs before your own your soulful voice make colours sound and senses bloom and hearts beat to a rhythm thanks to you.

If you’ve been reading and subscribed for a while, you cannot escape the fact that I’m a big George Michael fan. The NaPoWriMo has been playing a lot with themes around music and you don’t need to ask me twice to get started on all things great about George. This is a fun poem playing around today’s theme. 25 is an important number in George Michael world as it’s his birthday (25 June) and it’s also the tour name he gave to celebrate 25 years in the business.

