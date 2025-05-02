Share this postWriter pilgrim SubstackGeorge Michael working with other artistsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWriter Pilgrim SoundsGeorge Michael working with other artistspodcastMay 02, 2025∙ Paid1Share this postWriter pilgrim SubstackGeorge Michael working with other artistsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51ShareUpgrade to paid to play voiceoverWhy would you ever turn down to write a song for Aretha? George Michael said no!This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPrevious