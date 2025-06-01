Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Goodnight moon gently taps on my window say good night in another part of town its light makes the white wisteria shine brave in the dark hanging flowers reprimand lovers who secretly stand below it trying to charm, trying to kiss but what has this night not seen? A shadow? Not. A Cloud where stars hide? Not. The velvet, soft touch of fog? Not. Anonymous people? Not. The light perhaps, yet to be born First, waiting in the sidelines for dawn to perform.