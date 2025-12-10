Tears are what I’m grateful for
They deal with pain
When the moon doesn't shine
or the winter is too long
when trees shed their leaves too soon
and your young heart doesn't beat
rain's rhythm
is my new religion
Guardsmen and highwaymen
road men and dissidents
no freethinkers rebel
against the pain love caused
now you walk in a different park
where stars guide you
to places I cannot see
tears are crystals falling, so that I know you love me.
I ached when I read...