Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The question rose like the crescent moon in the west. Light in the head, as if she’d traveled to the moon where she’d weigh even less than here. Had a big glass of cheap red wine with dinner, a big steak, smoked sixth cigarette last of the day. She says to the man who wants her, “Okay, I give.” Hears his soft deep voice like the string bass, the brush of the snare drum in Nelson Riddle’s arrangements for Frank Sinatra “What’ll I do,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” songs her mother used to hum in front of the white porcelain counter with brisket in butcher paper, onions still in their skins, carrots yet to be scraped cans of Rokeach tomato sauce, unopened —sinks into his voice. “See me tomorrow. Anytime, anywhere,” weighs the question, that fact from Physics class where she sat— on descending terrace in the room where the hoary-headed teacher below said, “Weight: You're measuring gravity: the pull to the Earth.” She hangs up. Her husband comes upstairs says with flirt in his voice, “Stick person” kisses her thin neck. Am I crazy? Am I dying? Thinks on the stoop smoking the morning cigarette. Sees mourning dove corner of pine’s two branches, feathers puffed up against the cold, silent still Awaiting death? She’s sober, says to the man “We’d live on the backside of the moon. I’d miss the pomegranate clouds, bursting on the clean morning snow sky, the peaches and plums, the fruits of summer on the cold white porcelain counter. I’d miss my weight on Earth.”

Mary sent me this image by Thomas Kinto - Unsplash - to be posted along with her poem. I love the poem and how it’s cinematic between the dialogue and the character’s thinking.

I also love that Fly me to the moon wasn’t one of the Frank Sinatra songs listed here but something more exquisite, just like the moon, just like the poem. Poetry travels often between the ordinary and the scenic, the onion and the moon. Each has an equally important role to play here.

“Gravity” is “part of the research for the novel as I was studying my characters. And then rewritten many times, including last night and this morning ..." Mary wrote to me. Poetry is often mistaken as an abstract piece of fiction. But it is a lot more tangible than that. Poetry is a great way to use to either get in the spirit of a character, explore a story line and furthermore, test and idea in the limited, intimate and immediate space that a poem provides.

Poetry gives me a chance to people watch stories and characters. It’s a great way to have a break from bigger writing projects. Is poetry distraction, or procrastination? Depends what the intention is but poetry is part of the writing process.

A heartfelt and warm thank you to Mary L. Tabor who responded to my invite to participate in this year’s NaPoWriMo by sending me one of her poems. This is her contribution. NaPoWriMo is the a challenge where you write a poem a day based on prompts set by NaPoWriMo’s big boss (that’s not me) for the month of April. But you can see my current pinned post where you too can join.

