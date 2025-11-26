Hold my hand
poem
the horror of letting go when all we’ve done is holding on my child's hand will always fit in my hand but I won't be able to hold it I won't be allowed to I'm an embarrasment and as I grow one day it's going to be my turn to hold your hand and all I expect is that you won't let go
