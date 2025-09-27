Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Three men run Heads turn over their shoulders Fears flee with them they show how determination happens Scars? Here they carve new ones And learn to run fast from tracks they want to leave behind A runaway mob on the highway, on foot Destroying any trace of who they once were Anger in their eyes Fists burn to fight Hurt from violence Loitering rights Running out of the city Chasing letters when threats envelop their lives. Trying to spell a word at a time Starting with F Let’s hope they stay alive Before they reach M. On this journey the destination Is all And the less they know The more they hope that freedom is a starter, main course and dessert.